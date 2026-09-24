Samba Police organises volleyball tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 23: Samba Police organised a volleyball tournament under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) 2026-27 at Madana under the jurisdiction of Police Station Purmandal.

Five teams from across the district participated in the tournament, which also witnessed enthusiastic support from local spectators. In the final, Madana defeated Royal Fighter Gurah in an exciting contest to emerge winner.

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The winning and runner-up teams were presented trophies by Samba Police in recognition of their performance and sporting spirit. Additional SP Samba, SHO Police Station Purmandal and other police officers and officials were present on the occasion.