Samba police destroys seized drugs worth Rs 21.27 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 21: In a significant step towards curbing the drug menace and reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, Samba police today destroyed a huge quantity of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth approximately Rs.21.27 crore.

Police said the destruction drive marks yet another milestone in the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, aimed at making the drug-free society.

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The destruction was carried out by the District Level Drug Disposal Committee Samba under the provisions of Section 52-A of NDPS Act. The exercise was conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Ramgarh at M/s Anmol Health Care village Rakh Rara district Samba, while strictly adhering to all prescribed legal procedures and environmental safety protocols.

The day-long disposal drive involved the destruction of narcotic substances of about 10 kgs 283 grams seized in 28 NDPS cases registered at different Police Stations of district Samba. The contraband destroyed included Cocaine, Heroin, Ganja and Charas.

The total estimated market value of the destroyed narcotics is approximately Rs 21,27,35,000.00 (Twenty-one crore twenty-seven lakh and thirty-five thousand).

Samba Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eradicate the menace of drugs from society and also appealed to the citizens to inform any drug-related activity in their area to the nearest Police Station. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.