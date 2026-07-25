Samba police conducts long range patrolling and CASO mock drill

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 24: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening security preparedness and ensuring enhanced vigilance along the National Highway-44, Samba Police conducted an extensive Long-Range Patrolling (LRP) and tactical mock drill.

The security exercise commenced with a 6.5-kilometre long-range patrol from Jatwal to Tapyal on NHW. The patrolling team was led by the Additional SP Samba and comprised the DySP SOG, Samba, SHO Police Station (PS) Ghagwal, personnel of the Quick Response Team (QRT) under Additional SP and police personnel deployed for ROP duties.

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During the exercise, the participating personnel were thoroughly briefed on the prevailing security scenario and instructed to maintain the highest level of alertness, vigilance and operational responsiveness while performing their duties.

As part of the operational preparedness programme, a Mock Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was conducted at Bein Bridge, Tapyal. The personnel of the SOG Samba actively participated in the exercise, displaying a high degree of professionalism, coordination and tactical competence. The QRT of Additional SP also took part in the drill, demonstrating seamless coordination and operational readiness.

The exercise concluded successfully at Bein Bridge, Tapyal, Ghagwal, reaffirming Samba Police's commitment to maintaining a robust security grid, ensuring preparedness against any eventuality and enhancing public safety through regular training and field-oriented exercises.