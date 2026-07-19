Samba police attaches property of drug peddler

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 18: Continuing crackdown on drug network under ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, Samba police has attached property valuing approximately Rs 21 lakh including a Kacha house and cattle belonging to notorious lady drug peddler Sheema Bibi, daughter of Rehmat Ali of Phangsal, Bishnah presently residing at Upper Balole Bari Brahmana, district Samba. The action was taken by police under Section 68-E & 68-F of NDPS Act.

The house and cattle valuing Rs 21 lac approximately identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by the police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances by the drug peddler.

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Police said that the accused Sheema Bibi is a notorious lady drug peddler who was booked under PIT-NDPS Act and presently lodged in the District Jail Bhaderwah.

This decisive action demonstrates the police’s ongoing commitment to dismantle the drug trade by targeting illegal assets and deterring future offenders. Local people of the area hailed this unprecedented initiative of Samba police against drug dealers.