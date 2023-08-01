Samba police arrests top bovine smuggler

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 1: Samba police has arrested top bovine smuggler Mashoom Ali alias “Shoomi”, registered two FIRs and seized two vehicles in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS), Bari Brahmana and PS, Ghagwal.

Police said the arrest was made under the overall supervision of SSP Samba, Benam Tosh.

Arrested top bovine smuggler has been identified as Mashoom Ali alias Shoomi, son of Haqam Din of Paswar Sudh Mahadev, tehsil Chenani, district Udhampur, presently at Ramgarh district Samba.

Police said the bovine smuggling attempt has been foiled by Samba Police and two separate FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of law.

Notorious bovine smuggler Mashoom Ali nicknamed as “Shoomi” was operating from Ramgarh area of Samba district and had been indulging in illicit business of bovine smuggling from Samba to Kashmir for past five years. He was having several other smugglers to assist him in illegal bovine smuggling and was also owning a vehicle Tata Mahindra 207 bearing Registration Number, JK14E-3081 which was being used for the purpose of bovine smuggling, police said.

Police said to escape from the eyes of police at naka points, “Shoomi” and his accomplices used to load bovine animals in the vehicle covered by the fodder thereby committing cruelty to animals.

Top bovine smuggler Shoomi has been arrested by the SHO, PS Bari Brahmana, Sunil Sharma and PSI, Nirmal Singh under the supervision of SDPO, Bari Brahmana, Rahul Nagar and Additional SP Samba, Surinder Choudhary.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba Benam Tosh said that total 80 bovine smugglers have been arrested by Samba Police in past six months after the launch of special drive, 64 FIRs have been registered against bovine smugglers, 54 vehicles used for bovine smuggling have been seized and 642 bovine animals have been rescued in Samba district.