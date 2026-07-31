Samba police arrests notorious lady drug peddler with 10 gms of heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 30: Continuing crackdown against drug smugglers and peddlers, Samba police has arrested a notorious lady drug peddler of Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur and recovered approximately 10 grams heroin from her possession within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Vijaypur.

Police said its team of PS Vijaypur while on routine patrolling duty near AIIMS Vijaypur, intercepted a lady pedestrian who was moving in the area under suspicious circumstances. During frisking, approximately 10 grams of heroin- was recovered from her possession.

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The lady drug peddler identified as Meenu Bibi, daughter of Gau of Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur has been arrested and the contraband item has also been seized by police, police said.

A case FIR No. 130/2026 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Vijaypur and investigation started.

Police said the accused is a notorious lady drug peddler and is involved in multiple NDPS Act cases registered against her at Police Station Vijaypur.