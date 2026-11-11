Samba police arrests bovine smuggler, rescues 14 animals, seizes truck

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 10: Samba Police have foiled a major bovine smuggling attempt within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Ghagwal by arresting a bovine smuggler and rescuing 14 animals. The truck used in the illegal transportation of bovines has also been seized, officials said.

They said acting on information received from reliable sources, a team of Police Station (PS) Ghagwal during vehicle checking duty at NHW Naka Tapyal, intercepted a truck bearing Registration Number HP73A-4802 which was coming from the Kathua side and moving towards the Samba side. During search and checking, 14 bovines were found inside the vehicle which were tied in a cruel manner and were being transported illegally without any valid permission. All the bovines have been rescued and shifted to a safer location.

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The bovine smuggler identified as Wasim Akram, son of Mohd Parveez of Nagrota Preeta, tehsil Basohli district Kathua has been arrested. The truck used in illegal transportation of bovines has also been seized by police, officials said.

They said a case FIR No. 114/2026 U/S 223 BNS, 11 PCA Act has been registered at Police Station (PS) Ghagwal and investigation started.