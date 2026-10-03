Samba police arrests 3 thieves, recovers ornaments worth Rs 10.36 lakh, cash

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA: Oct 2: Samba Police has busted a theft module involved in multiple theft incidents in the district, solving two theft cases registered at Police Station (PS) Ghagwal by arresting three accused and recovering the stolen Gold ornaments worth Rs 10.36 lakh approximately along with cash amounting to Rs 35000.00.

Officials said on August 28 this year, a written complaint was lodged at Police Post (PP), Rajpura by one Darshan Singh, son of Puru Ram of Sanoora tehsil Rajpura district Samba regarding theft of Gold and Silver ornaments and cash from his residence by some unknown persons.

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In this regard a case FIR was registered at Police Station Ghagwal and investigation started, they said.

During the course of investigation, a police team of PP Rajpura succeeded in identifying and arresting two accused persons namely Rohit Chauhan @ Labbu son of Anchal Singh and Lovely Kumar @ Happy, son of Ramesh Chand both residents of Hariye Chak, tehsil Marheen. district Kathua, officials said.

They said during sustained questioning, both the accused confessed their involvement in the instant case. On their disclosure the police arrested a third accused namely Mehboob Akhter, son of Shams-ud-Din of Dodla tehsil, Basohli district Kathua, presently residing at Teli Basti, Bari Brahmana.

Further, on the disclosure of Mehboob Akhter, police has recovered stolen items which included, one Gold Mangalsutra, one Gold Necklace, two Gold earrings, one pair of Jhumkas, four gold rings and cash amounting to Rs.30,000, officials said.

The estimated value of recovered Gold ornaments is approximately Rs.4,68,600.00, they said.

During further investigation, the involvement of the accused Mehboob Akhter in another theft case registered at PS Ghagwal, also came to light. After sustained investigation, police has recovered stolen items on the disclosure of the accused. They included, two Gold Kadas/Bangles, one Gold Mangalsutra, one Gold ring, two pairs of Gold Jhumkas/ earrings and cash amounting to Rs.5,000.

The estimated value of recovered Gold ornaments is approximately Rs.5,68,000.00, officials said. They said that the total estimated value of recovered Gold ornaments in both the cases is approximately Rs.10,36,600.00.

Officials said that the accused Mehboob Akhter is a notorious thief and he was earlier also detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) during 2025.

The other accused Rohit Chauhan is also a habitual offender and involved in multiple theft cases.