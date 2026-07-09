Samba police arrest 2 in assault case

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 8: In a swift action demonstrating commitment towards public safety and law enforcement, Samba police has arrested two main accused within hours involved in an assault case on NHW-44 near Dugger Haveli crossing within the jurisdiction of Police Station Samba.

Police said on Tuesday a written complaint was lodged at Police Station (PS) Samba by Jamal Din, son of Shah Din of Chak Gadhdri tehsil and district Kathua. The complainant stated that he along with Julfa daughter of Billu of Chak Gadadar tehsil and district Kathua were allegedly intercepted and assaulted by some persons near Dugger Haveli crossing. The complainant further alleged that the accused persons had opened fire, resulting in damage to the tyre of their vehicle and that a woman accompanying him was forcibly taken away from the spot.

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Acting swiftly on the complaint, a case FIR No. 191/2026 U/S 109/87/126(2)/115(2)/ 324(4)/191(2)/191(3) BNS 3/25 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Samba and investigation started.

Taking serious cognizance of the matter, SSP Samba constituted special team headed by SHO PS Samba under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Samba to work out the case on priority.

During the course of investigation, Police team of PS Samba conducted multiple raids and arrested the two main accused from Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana. The arrested persons have been identified as Gulab Din alias Gaiya, son of Mureed Ali and Murad Ali alias Maradu, son of Tej Ali both residents of Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana.

Police investigations revealed that both accused are habitual offenders and have been involved in multiple criminal cases registered against them at different Police Stations of district Samba,.

Police said preliminary findings indicate no evidence of gunfire at the scene and the sound may have been caused by the bursting of a vehicle tyre. The facts relating to the alleged kidnapping of the woman have not been established as of now. However, investigation is underway and all angles are being thoroughly examined. Strict legal action shall be taken as per law against all those found involved in the crime, police said.