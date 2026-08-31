Samba-Mansar-Udhampur road remains closed for 12 hours

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 30: The Samba-Mansar-Udhampur road remained closed for approximately 12 hours on Sunday due to landslides near Bindu Da Beda village causing significant inconvenience to many commuters.

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As per reports an ambulance carrying the body of Rafika Begum, wife of Mohammad Shafi, resident of Chadhawa village near Mansar from the hospital to her village for last rites got stuck; consequently, the relatives had to carry the body on their shoulders for her burial. Hundreds of travellers faced difficulties due to the landslides. Commuters have urged the concerned department and the Government to repair the road immediately to provide relief to the public.

After the JCB machines of Border Road Organisation (BRO) came on the spot and removed all the debris from the road near about 12:30 PM, the traffic was restored.

Meanwhile, local residents have organized a road blockade at Nud today to demand road repairs immediately otherwise they will stage a strong protest against the Government.

The protestors said for several years, people have been demanding the reconstruction and repair of this road. Protesters stated that the road is in a dilapidated condition, making vehicular movement extremely difficult. There are massive potholes that cause significant damage to vehicles; therefore, the residents have decided to stage this blockade to protest against the "slumbering" Government.