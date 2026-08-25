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Home / Videos / Samba: Labourer killed, 3 Other Injured After Pillar Of Under Construction Flyover Collapses

Samba: Labourer killed, 3 Other Injured After Pillar Of Under Construction Flyover Collapses

A labourer was killed and one other injured after a pillar of under construction flyover collapsed in the Jakh area of Vijaypur in Samba district on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the structure gave way during ongoing work. Deceased...

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Daily Excelsior
12:53 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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A labourer was killed and one other injured after a pillar of under construction flyover collapsed in the Jakh area of Vijaypur in Samba district on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the structure gave way during ongoing work. Deceased was identified as Goutam Sahu R/o Bihar

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