Samba: Labourer killed, 3 Other Injured After Pillar Of Under Construction Flyover Collapses
A labourer was killed and one other injured after a pillar of under construction flyover collapsed in the Jakh area of Vijaypur in Samba district on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the structure gave way during ongoing work. Deceased...
A labourer was killed and one other injured after a pillar of under construction flyover collapsed in the Jakh area of Vijaypur in Samba district on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the structure gave way during ongoing work. Deceased was identified as Goutam Sahu R/o Bihar
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