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Home / Videos / Samba: Dy CM Orders Probe Into Quality Of Bridge Construction

Samba: Dy CM Orders Probe Into Quality Of Bridge Construction

    Deputy Chief Minister inspected two major bridges under construction under the PMGSY in Nad and Sumb blocks, district Samba. He reviewed  their progress and quality and expressed displeasure over delays, he directed officials to expedite the work,...

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Daily Excelsior
06:35 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Deputy Chief Minister inspected two major bridges under construction under the PMGSY in Nad and Sumb blocks, district Samba. He reviewed  their progress and quality and expressed displeasure over delays, he directed officials to expedite the work, ensure quality standards and complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe to improve rural connectivity. Dy CM said an inquiry will be initiated into the quality of bridge construction

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