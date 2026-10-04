Samba: Dy CM Orders Probe Into Quality Of Bridge Construction
Deputy Chief Minister inspected two major bridges under construction under the PMGSY in Nad and Sumb blocks, district Samba. He reviewed their progress and quality and expressed displeasure over delays, he directed officials to expedite the work,...
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Deputy Chief Minister inspected two major bridges under construction under the PMGSY in Nad and Sumb blocks, district Samba. He reviewed their progress and quality and expressed displeasure over delays, he directed officials to expedite the work, ensure quality standards and complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe to improve rural connectivity. Dy CM said an inquiry will be initiated into the quality of bridge construction
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