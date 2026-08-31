Samba Civil Society holds meet, discusses demands

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 30: Samba Civil Society held a meeting here, today and highlighted the development priorities and long pending local issues.

The meeting discussed urgent matters point to point and demanded their immediate settlement.

Advertisement

The meeting demanded ban on duplicate cheese in the market and urged the concerned departments to intervene immediately and conduct checking.

The meeting also called for launching of Nasha Mukt initiative in Samba besides, making the Samba pollution free and converting the available land in the town for a playground for the youth.

It also demanded immediate shifting of the Government offices from private buildings to available space in Old Fort building and repair and renovation of damaged buildings, restoration of Police Station Samba in the old building, taking up in hand the basic civil works, restoration of non functional street lights, bettering sanitation facilities in the town, renovation and repairs of lanes and drains, laying of tiles and blacktopping of Bazar, Bus Stand , Circular road, all Mandies of Samba and adjoining areas.

The meeting also demanded beautification around all ponds, Mandies and other places on priority basis in Samba.

The meeting resolved to pursue these demands with the authorities concerned. It sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner, Samba in the matter and time bound action in this regard so that general public will be relieved of the problems.

The meeting among others was attended by Kulwant Sambyal, Harish Sambyal, Rishav Sharma, Shiv Darshan Singh, Dev Raj , Kuldeep Singh, Suman Sharma, Kulbir Singh, Parbhat Singh, Surpal Pathania, Ranjeev Singh, Sweetu Singh, Rajinder Singh, Deep Kumar, Dinesh Singh, Ashok Kumar, Sansar Chand, Subash Singh, Rajinder Singh, , Jangbir Singh, Goutam Dutta, Ramesh Verma, Shiv Raj Singh, Behari Lal, Rishikesh Singh, Ajay Kumar and others.