Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Samba: 7 Injured in Collision Between Bus and Truck

Samba: 7 Injured in Collision Between Bus and Truck

Seven people were seriously injured in a major road accident in the Sandbadi area of Samba. According to officials, the accident occurred when a superfast bus collided head-on with a truck. The impact of the collision was so intense...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:32 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Seven people were seriously injured in a major road accident in the Sandbadi area of Samba. According to officials, the accident occurred when a superfast bus collided head-on with a truck. The impact of the collision was so intense that seven passengers sustained serious injuries. Local residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, helping evacuate the injured from the bus. They also alerted the ambulance service. All the injured were shifted to District Hospital Samba for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra