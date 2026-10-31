Samba: 7 Injured in Collision Between Bus and Truck

Seven people were seriously injured in a major road accident in the Sandbadi area of Samba. According to officials, the accident occurred when a superfast bus collided head-on with a truck. The impact of the collision was so intense that seven passengers sustained serious injuries. Local residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, helping evacuate the injured from the bus. They also alerted the ambulance service. All the injured were shifted to District Hospital Samba for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

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