Samaya relocates to Channi Himmat, expands into fashion and event décor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: A two-day showcase hosted by mother-son duo Payal Saraf and Naren Saraf received an overwhelming response, with guests appreciating the elegant décor, exclusive fashion collection and thoughtfully curated experience.

The two-day showcase was graced by Mandeep Kaur as the chief guest, while Dr Ritu Singh attended as the guest of honour.

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The event also marked a new beginning for Samaya, led by renowned interior designer Payal Saraf, which has relocated from Marble Market to its new premises at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Known for its expertise in luxury interiors and bespoke furnishings, Samaya is now expanding its horizons by entering the fashion segment with an exclusive clothing collection, bringing together style, creativity and elegance.

The gathering provided guests an opportunity to experience the creative vision of the duo, showcasing a blend of luxury interiors, fashion, bespoke décor and hospitality.

With the new beginning, Payal Saraf and Naren Saraf aim to bring creativity, elegance, fashion and personalised celebrations together, offering a distinctive experience under one roof.

Adding another dimension to the venture, Naren Saraf is taking his passion for hospitality and celebrations forward through Ode By Naren Saraf - Decor & Events.

The initiative will offer customised décor and event-planning services for cocktail evenings, private dinners, intimate parties and special celebrations. It will cater to gatherings ranging from 20 to 50 guests and beyond, with experiences tailored to individual preferences and occasions.