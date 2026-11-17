Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: SaMaPa, the leading cultural organization and music academy of India has announced the names of recipients of prestigious SaMaPa awards, the exclusive National level awards pertaining to J&K, for the years 2025 and 2026.

The announcement was made by Santoor Maestro & Music Composer Pandit (Dr.) Abhay Rustum Sopori, general secretary SaMaPa (Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts).

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Abhay Sopori revealed that the awards will be presented during 22nd Annual SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, on November 21 and 22, 2026 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

The award committee included well-known educationist Prof. Aparna Sopori, chairperson SaMaPa, eminent musicologist Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra, vice president SaMaPa, well-known writer Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi, Director SaMaPa and other members.

SaMaPa awards are prestigious National level awards given every year to legendary and upcoming musicians, and individuals who have significantly contributed towards the art and culture of India especially music. SaMaPa Vitasta Samman 2025 will be conferred upon veteran vocalist Pandit L.K Pandit (Delhi) for his lifelong contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Vocal). SaMaPa Vitasta Samman 2026 will be conferred upon veteran vocalist Vidushi Sumitra Guha (Delhi) for her lifelong contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Vocal).

SaMaPa Pandit Samsar Chand Sopori Samman 2026 will be conferred upon Vidushi Anupam Mahajan (Delhi), a well-known Researcher, Research Guide, writer and Sitar maestro, for contributing significantly towards the growth, development, promotion and propagation of Indian music.

SaMaPa Pandit Samsar Chand Sopori Samman 2025 will be conferred upon Dr. K Ganesh Kumar - Insync TV (Mumbai) for immense and unparalleled contribution to the field of art and culture. The award is named in honour of the revered Saint and Master Musician of Jammu and Kashmir, Pandit Samsar Chand Sopori, grandfather of Pt. Bhajan Sopori.

Pandit Shamboo Nath Sopori Samman 2025 will be conferred upon eminent Flutist Pandit Rupak Kulkarni (Mumbai) for his contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Instrumental - Flute).

SaMaPa Pandit Shamboo Nath Sopori Samman 2026 will be conferred upon eminent Tabla maestro Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri (Delhi) for his contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Instrumental-Tabla).

The award is named after the Great Master Musician Pt. Shamboo Nath Sopori, revered as the 'Father of Classical Music' in J&K.

SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman 2025 will be conferred upon well-known poet & researcher Prof. Shad Ramzan for his contribution to Kashmiri literature. SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman 2026 will be conferred upon Prof. Rita Kaul for her contribution to Kashmiri Music (Vocal).

SaMaPa Acharya Abhinavgupt Samman 2025 will be conferred upon Prof. Suneera Kasliwal for her contribution to Indian music as a Researcher, Research Guide and Writer. SaMaPa Acharya Abhinavgupt Samman 2026 will be conferred upon well-known Writer, Researcher & Scholar Dr. Tej Swaroop Trivedi for his contribution to the field of art and culture.

SaMaPa Yuva Ratan Samman 2025 will be conferred upon Dr. Ankit Parikh in recognition of his conspicuous talent and achievements in the field of Hindustani Classical Music (Instrumental-Pakhawaj). SaMaPa Yuva Ratan Samman 2026 will be conferred upon Varun Rajasekharan in recognition of his conspicuous talent and achievements in the field of Hindustani Classical & Carnatic music (Instrumental-Ghatam).

SaMaPa Award of Excellence 2025 will be conferred upon Sarfaraz Ahmad for his contribution to the field of art and culture as a Writer, Journalist and Publisher. SaMaPa Award of Excellence 2026 will be conferred upon Aman Nath for his contribution to the field of music as a Music Producer & Audio Engineer.