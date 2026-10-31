Salathia, Rekha slam Oppn over SIR misinformation campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 30: Former Minister and MLA Surjit Singh Slathia along with BJP vice president, J&K and Prabhari district Samba and speaker of the programme, Rekha Mahajan, launched a sharp attack on the Opposition over deliberate misinformation campaign surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that attempts to portray a legitimate electoral exercise as a threat to democracy were aimed at creating confusion and political distrust among the people.

Former Minister and MLA Surjit Singh Slathia, addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of electoral integrity, transparency and responsible political discourse. He said that electoral roll revision is a vital democratic exercise and must not become a casualty of political confrontation. Slathia stressed that every eligible citizen must remain on the electoral rolls and that genuine concerns should be addressed through established procedures and due safeguards.

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Addressing an intellectual meeting on SIR and the misinformation being circulated around the exercise, Rekha Mahajan said that maintaining accurate, updated and credible electoral rolls is fundamental to a healthy democracy. She asserted that SIR is an important exercise to strengthen the electoral system by identifying discrepancies, updating voter records and ensuring that every eligible citizen enjoys the right to vote.

Taking the Opposition to task, she said democracy cannot function on rumours, half-truths and politically motivated narratives. She urged citizens not to fall prey to unverified claims and called upon BJP workers and public representatives to take factual information to every household, ensuring awareness about the process and safeguarding the rights of eligible voters.

District president Asha Rani also addressed the programme.

District general secretaries, Rakesh Samyal and Amit Dubey conducted the proceedings of the programme and presented vote of thanks.

The intellectual meeting witnessed detailed deliberations on SIR, electoral transparency, voter awareness and the need to counter misinformation with facts.