Salaries Of 10 Gurez Doctors Withheld Over Absence

SDM issues notices, says alleged absence caused inconvenience to patients

Bandipora, Sep 11: Ten doctors posted in Gurez have been issued notices by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Gurez, over alleged unauthorised absence from duty and dereliction of duty, an official order said.

The notices were issued following a surprise inspection conducted on September 10 by the MLA from Gurez along with the SDM, during which the officials were allegedly found absent from duty.

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It had also been reported that the doctors were “habitual” in remaining absent from their duties, the order states.

The SDM said the alleged absence had caused inconvenience to patients and adversely affected patient care.

The doctors, including a consultant and medical officers, have been directed to submit written explanations within two days explaining why disciplinary action under the relevant service rules should not be initiated against them.

The order has been marked to the Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Block Medical Officer, Gurez, and Treasury Officer, Gurez.

The Block Medical Officer (BMO) Gurez has also been directed not to prepare salary bills of the officials until further orders, while the Treasury Officer has been asked not to entertain their salary bills during the period.

The notices have been issued in the names of Dr Ab Hameed (Consultant), Dr Syed Tufail (Consultant), and medical officers Dr Saleem Javid, Dr Bilal Ahmad, Dr Hilal Ahmad, Dr Amin Jagu, Dr Imtiyaz, Dr Farooq, Dr Lateef and Dr Tufail. (KNO)