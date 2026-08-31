Saksham organises Prant Karyakarta Prashikshan Varg

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: A two-day Prant Karyakarta Prashikshan Varg – 2026 organised by the Saksham Jammu & Kashmir under the banner of “Saksham Bharat – Samarth Bharat” was held here today.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from office bearers and karyakartas representing different districts and various Prakoshts and Aayams of the organisation.

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On the occasion, the “Gatividhi Report – Saksham Jammu & Kashmir” highlighting the organisation’s activities and achievements across the Union Territory was formally released.

The inaugural session commenced with the Sangathan Mantra and Sangathan Geet, followed by the welcome address and programme introduction by Dr B D Sharma, Patron, Saksham J&K.

Daleep Singh, Seh-Sachiv, Saksham J&K, speaking on Charaiveti Prakosht, highlighted the need for continuous outreach, rehabilitation and self-reliance of persons with locomotor disabilities through coordinated social efforts.

Ajit Singh Kotwal, vice president, Saksham J&K, presented the activities of Pranada Prakosht dealing with blood disorder disabilities.

Deepak Dutta, Drishti Prakosht Pramukh, elaborated on programmes related to visual impairment, emphasizing eye care, prevention of avoidable blindness, eye donation awareness and rehabilitation services.

During the second session on various Aayams, Chanchal Rajput, vice president, Saksham J&K, explained the objectives of the Mahila Aayam and highlighted the indispensable role of women in family awareness, Divyang care, social leadership and nation building.

Manoj, Rozgar Aayam Pramukh, presented the roadmap for employment generation for Divyang persons.

Pawan Dev Singh, president, Saksham J&K, elaborated on the Advocacy Aayam, stressing the need to safeguard the rights of Divyang persons, ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and strengthen legal awareness among beneficiaries.

The third session was addressed by Swami Vishwanathan, Uttar Kshetra Sangathan Mantri, Saksham.

Abhay Pargal Gupta, national joint secretary, Saksham, delivered an extensive address on the organisational activities of Saksham at the national level.

The valedictory session was graced by Dr Vikrant Sharma, Prant Sah-Sanghchalak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jammu & Kashmir, as the chief speaker.