SAKSHAM holds introductory meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: An important Introductory Meeting on New Organisational Assignments organized by SAKSHAM Jammu & Kashmir Prant was held here today.

The meeting brought together senior office-bearers and dedicated SAKSHAM workers with the objective of strengthening the organisational structure and expanding the activities of SAKSHAM across every district of the Union Territory.

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The newly assigned responsibilities were formally introduced by Abhay Pargal Gupta, National Joint Secretary, SAKSHAM.

Swami Vishvanathan was assigned as state patron (Sangrakshak), SAKSHAM Jammu & Kashmir, Sunil Singh as state vice president, Daleep Singh as state Secretary and B D Sharma was assigned as Pramukh of Seven (07) Prakosht/ Cells.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhay Pargal Gupta explained how the organisation has developed a strong and structured working system in different States of the country.

He highlighted the importance of organisational discipline, systematic planning, dedicated teamwork and continuous grassroots engagement for building a strong and sustainable organisation.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Vishvanathan, called upon the workers to work with complete dedication, discipline and a strong spirit of service.

He stressed the need to establish a powerful and effective organisational presence of SAKSHAM across every part of Jammu & Kashmir and ensure that the organisation reaches persons with disabilities and their families at the grassroots level.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to make SAKSHAM a strong, disciplined, service-oriented and grassroots-driven organisation across Jammu & Kashmir.