Sakina Itoo Visits SKIMS Soura, Says All Injured Amarnath Yatris Are Stable
Ms. Sakina Itoo, Hon'ble Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare, visited SKIMS Soura to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured yatris admitted there. She interacted with the...
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Ms. Sakina Itoo, Hon'ble Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare, visited SKIMS Soura to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured yatris admitted there. She interacted with the patients, reviewed the medical care being provided, and wished them a speedy recovery.
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