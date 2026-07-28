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Home / Amarnath Yatra / Sakina Itoo Visits SKIMS Soura, Says All Injured Amarnath Yatris Are Stable

Sakina Itoo Visits SKIMS Soura, Says All Injured Amarnath Yatris Are Stable

    Ms. Sakina Itoo, Hon'ble Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare, visited SKIMS Soura to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured yatris admitted there. She interacted with the...

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Daily Excelsior
11:20 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Ms. Sakina Itoo, Hon'ble Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare, visited SKIMS Soura to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured yatris admitted there. She interacted with the patients, reviewed the medical care being provided, and wished them a speedy recovery.

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