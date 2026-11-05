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Sakina Itoo Urges JP Nadda to Facilitate Repatriation of Adnan Rather’s Mortal Remains
Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said she had requested Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of Adnan Altaf Rather, a final-semester MBBS student from Sopore, who died...
Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said she had requested Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of Adnan Altaf Rather, a final-semester MBBS student from Sopore, who died in Bangladesh