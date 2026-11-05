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Home / Videos / Sakina Itoo Urges JP Nadda to Facilitate Repatriation of Adnan Rather’s Mortal Remains

Sakina Itoo Urges JP Nadda to Facilitate Repatriation of Adnan Rather’s Mortal Remains

      Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said she had requested Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of Adnan Altaf Rather, a final-semester MBBS student from Sopore, who died...

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Daily Excelsior
05:56 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said she had requested Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of Adnan Altaf Rather, a final-semester MBBS student from Sopore, who died in Bangladesh

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