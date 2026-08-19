Sakeena visits Chatroo, inaugurates development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 18: Minister for Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo, today conducted an extensive tour of Sub-Division Chatroo in Kishtwar district, during which she inaugurated key development projects and reviewed the major infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening education and healthcare facilities in the area.

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During the tour, Sakeena Itoo laid the foundation stone for remodelling of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Chatroo, being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 13.27 crore. The project is expected to give a significant boost to educational infrastructure and provide improved facilities to the students of the area.

The Minister also inaugurated NTPHC Inderwal and inspected the ongoing work on Government Degree College (GDC) Chatroo, for which she had sanctioned Rs 10.62 crore.

Sakeena Itoo was accompanied by MLA Inderwal, Pyare Lal Sharma and ADDC Kishtwar, Vinod Kumar Behal, along with other officers and officials.

During interaction with the public at TRC Chatroo, several issues concerning the upgradation of schools and strengthening of health infrastructure were brought to the notice of the Minister. She gave a patient hearing to the concerns and assured the people of every possible support for their early resolution.

The Minister also asked the MLA Inderwal to submit a consolidated list of the demands and issues raised by the public so that the same could be taken up for immediate redressal on a priority basis.

In a significant announcement, Sakeena Itoo stated that NTPHC Mughal Maidan would be upgraded to a PHC, while PHC Chatroo would be upgraded to a Sub-District Hospital. These measures are aimed at further strengthening the healthcare delivery system and ensuring improved medical facilities for the people closer to their homes.

At TRC Chatroo, Sakeena Itoo distributed motorized tricycles, wheelchairs, baby kits and baby blankets among beneficiaries. Under the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" initiative, she also distributed sports kits and school bags to various Government Schools and handed over hearing aids to beneficiaries.

On the occasion, she also distributed appointment letters among the newly appointed Anganwadi Workers.

PO ICDS Kishtwar, Rishi Kumar Sharma; CEO KDA Kishtwar, Kaiser Bhawani; CAO Kishtwar, Kushal Chandel; CHO Kishtwar, Sajid Mustafa; CEO Kishtwar, Sanjay Dogra; CAHO Kishtwar; SDM Chatroo, Nayeem Ur Rehman; DSWO Kishtwar, Tariq Parvaiz Qazi; DIO Kishtwar/CDPO Inderwal, Dr. Kuldeep Kumar; Dy. SP Chatroo, Nitish Sharma besides other officers and concerned staff were present on the occasion.