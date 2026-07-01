Sakeena urges academic leaders to embrace AI with responsibility & ethical values

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 30: Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo today urged the academic leaders to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) with responsibility and ethical values, adding that AI is reshaping education, governance and virtually every sphere of human activity.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing the valedictory session of two-day Digital Readiness Workshop for Academic Leaders on the theme "Building AI-Ready Institutions" at Kashmir University here today.

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Addressing the gathering, Sakeena Itoo described Artificial Intelligence as a transformative force that is reshaping education, governance and virtually every sphere of human activity. She said that AI is steadily becoming an indispensable part of almost every profession and urged academic leaders to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to harness its immense potential for the greater public good.

Calling for the judicious and ethical use of AI, the Minister said the technology has already demonstrated remarkable capabilities in diverse sectors, including healthcare through early detection of critical diseases, agriculture by improving crop quality assessment and weather forecasting, and disaster mitigation through predictive technologies. She observed that such interventions have the potential to significantly improve governance, decision-making and service delivery when implemented responsibly.

Emphasising the need for a balanced approach, Sakeena Itoo said that while Artificial Intelligence can analyse vast volumes of data and generate valuable insights, it cannot replace human wisdom, emotions, empathy and ethical judgement.

"AI is opening doors to global knowledge and innovative solutions, but it must always complement human intelligence rather than substitute it. As AI becomes more powerful, our commitment to ethics and responsible use becomes even more important," she said, urging the participants to apply the knowledge gained during the workshop in their respective institutions and departments", she said.

In her remarks Vice Chancellor KU Prof. Nilofer Khan said the University looks forward to receiving participants' feedback, which would help strengthen similar capacity-building initiatives in emerging technologies in the future.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada, Registrar Prof. Naseer Iqbal and National Program Manager, Intel Digital Readiness Programs, Ms. Shatarupa Dasgupta, observed that meaningful collaboration between academia and industry is vital for building AI-ready institutions.

Earlier, Workshop Coordinator Dr. Javaid Ahmad Sheikh highlighted the objectives and outcomes of the two-day programme and thanked the University administration, Intel, resource persons and participants for contributing to its success. He also conducted the proceedings of the valedictory session.