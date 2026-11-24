Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 23: Minister for Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo today reviewed the winter preparedness of Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Kashmir Division, taking stock of healthcare arrangements, emergency response mechanisms, availability of essential medicines, medical equipment, manpower and patient-care facilities to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery during the harsh winter months.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education, Saugat Biswas; Director Finance Health and Medical Education department, Administrator GMC Srinagar, Principals of GMCs of Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Handwara, Principal Dental College Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Medical Superintendents of all District and Sub-district hospitals of Kashmir division, representatives of JKMSCL, State Health Agency and other concerned officers .

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During the review meeting, the Minister stressed on the need for comprehensive advance planning, particularly for people residing in far-flung, remote and snowbound areas, where severe weather conditions and road closures often pose challenges in accessing timely medical attention.

Giving special emphasis to maternal healthcare, Sakeena Itoo directed the concerned authorities to conduct a comprehensive advance survey of expecting women residing in snowbound and inaccessible areas and maintain an updated, district-wise database of such cases. She called for identifying expectant mothers, particularly those nearing their delivery dates or requiring specialised medical attention, well before the onset of severe weather conditions.

The Minister directed the health authorities to ensure that vulnerable pregnant women are appropriately assessed and wherever medically required, shifted in advance to safer locations closer to healthcare institutions having adequate maternity and emergency facilities.

She further directed the concerned GMC administrations and health authorities to establish effective coordination with district administrations, Chief Medical Officers, field-level health institutions, SDRF, Traffic authorities and other concerned to facilitate timely transportation, referral and admission of patients during weather exigencies.

She also asked them to establish a team of officials for monitoring weather advisories so that timely action can be initiated in case of any exigency.

Highlighting the importance of a well-defined referral mechanism, Sakeena Itoo stressed that patients referred from Sub-District Hospitals (SDHs) and District Hospitals (DHs) to tertiary care institutions must be managed through a proper, systematic and well-coordinated referral protocol.

She called for ensuring that patients requiring specialised treatment are referred to the appropriate higher healthcare institutions without unnecessary delays, with proper clinical assessment, documentation, stabilisation and prior communication with the receiving hospital.

Sakeena Itoo also stressed the need for adequate deployment of doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other supporting personnel, particularly in emergency and critical-care departments, so that healthcare services are not affected by heavy snowfall, road blockades or other weather-related challenges.

She called for strengthening inter-institutional coordination and ensuring that all GMCs maintain effective communication channels with associated hospitals and peripheral health institutions for prompt response to medical emergencies.