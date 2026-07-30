Sakeena reviews progress of SASCI, CAPEX, other flagship schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Civil Secretariat here to assess the physical and financial progress achieved under the Strengthening and Augmentation of State Capabilities for Citizen-Centric Infrastructure (SASCI), CAPEX Budget and other flagship developmental schemes being implemented by the Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education departments besides implementation of key budget announcements in these departments.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare, Sarmad Hafeez; Commissioner Secretary Education, Ram Niwas Sharma; Mission Director ICDS, Mission Director RUSA, Mission Director Samagra Shiksha, Director School Education Jammu/Kashmir, Director Health Jammu/Kashmir, Special Secretaries of concerned departments, Director Planning/Finance of concerned departments, and other senior officers.

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The Minister conducted a detailed department-wise review of the status of ongoing infrastructure projects, expenditure under CAPEX allocations, implementation of SASCI initiatives and other flagship programmes aimed at strengthening the public service delivery across Jammu and Kashmir.

Sakeena Itoo directed the officers to ensure timely completion of all sanctioned projects without compromising on quality standards. She stressed that every developmental initiative must translate into tangible benefits for the people and contribute towards strengthening essential public infrastructure here.

The Minister underscored the importance of effective planning, inter-departmental coordination and regular monitoring to achieve the desired outcomes. She instructed the officers to remove bottlenecks delaying execution of projects and adopt a result-oriented approach for ensuring optimal utilisation of funds.

The Minister directed the departments to strengthen the field-level supervision, improve coordination among executing agencies and ensure periodic reviews so that all flagship schemes are implemented effectively and their intended objectives are achieved within the prescribed timeframe.

Taking stock of the School and Higher Education Departments, the Minister highlighted the importance of upgrading educational infrastructure and creating a conducive learning environment for students. She directed the officers to expedite construction and upgradation works, ensuring that educational institutions are equipped with the necessary facilities to support quality education.

While reviewing the Social Welfare Department, the Minister called for effective implementation of welfare schemes and directed officials to ensure that benefits reach all eligible beneficiaries in a transparent and time-bound manner. She also stressed the need to strengthen the institutional infrastructure for improved delivery of social welfare services.

The Minister emphasized that sustained monitoring, accountability and efficient execution remain key to achieve the developmental goals envisioned by the Government, while reiterating her commitment to improve healthcare, education and social welfare infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.