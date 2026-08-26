Sakeena reviews health sector scenario in Chanapora constituency

*Also e-inaugurates Dialysis Unit at CHC Surankote

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today reviewed the overall health sector scenario and availability of healthcare facilities in Chanapora constituency, with focus on strengthening public health infrastructure and ensuring accessible, responsive and quality medical services for the people.

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The meeting was attended by MLA Chanapora, Mushtaq Guroo; Principal GMC Srinagar and other senior officers of health and medical education department

During the review, the Minister took detailed stock of the functioning of health institutions in the constituency, availability of doctors, paramedical staff and other manpower, essential medicines, diagnostic facilities, infrastructure, equipment and other patient-care services.

The Minister directed the concerned officers to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the requirements of healthcare institutions in the constituency and identify areas requiring immediate intervention. She stressed that healthcare delivery should remain centred around the needs of patients, particularly those belonging to economically weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

Sakeena Itoo called for ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and consumables besides strengthening diagnostic and emergency services at health institutions. She also emphasised optimum utilisation and timely maintenance of available medical equipment so that patients do not have to travel outside the constituency for basic healthcare requirements.

The Minister directed the officers to closely monitor manpower availability and ensure that sanctioned human resources are utilised effectively. She maintained that strengthening primary and secondary healthcare facilities is essential for reducing the burden on tertiary care hospitals and providing timely treatment closer to people's homes.

Later, the Minister also e-inaugurated Dialysis Unit at Government Community Health Centre Surankote, marking an important addition to specialised healthcare facilities available to the people of the area.

MLA, Surankote, Choudhary Mohd Akram and other senior officers of health and medical education department were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the development, the Minister said that this newly inaugurated facility is expected to provide greater convenience to patients requiring dialysis and reduce the need for frequent travel to distant healthcare institutions for this essential treatment.