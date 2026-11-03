Sakeena reviews Health sector, calls for strengthening food safety

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Minister for Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo, today undertook a comprehensive review of the overall health sector scenario across Jammu and Kashmir, taking stock of the functioning of healthcare institutions, availability of medical facilities, manpower position, infrastructure development and delivery of patient-care services across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education, Saugat Biswas; MD NHM, CEO SHA, Managing Director JKMSCL, Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration, Director SKIMS, Special Secretary Health and Medical Education department, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir, Director Family Welfare, Principals of all GMCs, Principals of Dental College Srinagar/Jammu, State Controller Drugs J&K, Director Ayush, Medical Superintendents of various hospitals and other senior officers of health department.

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During the meeting, the Minister emphasised on strengthening of food safety measures as well as drug testing across Jammu and Kashmir. She called upon the officers to procure more number of mobile testing vans so that the testing facilities can be increased across J&K.

The Minister emphasized that strengthening the public healthcare delivery system, upgrading medical infrastructure and ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for every citizen remain the foremost priorities of the Government.

She stressed on the need for a coordinated and result-oriented approach among all concerned departments and healthcare institutions to address existing gaps in service delivery and ensure that the benefits of ongoing healthcare initiatives reach people at the grassroots level.

The Minister underscored that healthcare institutions, particularly those operating in far-flung, remote and underserved areas, must be adequately equipped with essential medical facilities, diagnostic services, medicines and qualified healthcare professionals so that patients are not compelled to travel long distances for basic treatment.

The Minister called for optimal utilisation of available human resources, directing the department to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the requirement and deployment of doctors, specialists, nurses, paramedical staff and other supporting personnel across healthcare institutions. She stressed that rational deployment of manpower should be guided by patient load, institutional requirements and the availability of specialised services, with special attention to areas facing staff shortages.

"Doctors, paramedics and other healthcare professionals are the backbone of our public health system. We must ensure that their services are utilised in the most effective manner and that no healthcare institution, particularly in remote and underserved areas, suffers due to avoidable manpower gaps," the Minister said.