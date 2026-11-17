Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 16: Minister for Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo, today visited the Modern Drug Testing Laboratory and Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua to review their functioning, assess the infrastructure and measures aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and drug quality surveillance in the district.

During her visit to the Modern Drug Testing Laboratory, the Minister emphasised the need for its smooth and uninterrupted functioning. She emphasised effective, accurate and time-bound testing of drug samples in accordance with the prescribed quality standards and regulatory requirements.

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Sakeena Itoo stressed that public health safety remains the foremost priority of the Government and there can be no compromise on the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines being made available to the public. She called for optimum utilisation of the infrastructure and testing facilities available at the laboratory to strengthen drug quality surveillance and ensure that only safe and quality-assured medicines reach the public domain.

The Minister directed the concerned authorities to accord top priority to clearance of all pending drug samples and ensure their expeditious analysis and timely submission of analytical reports. She said that an efficient testing mechanism is vital for strengthening regulatory oversight and preventing the circulation of substandard and spurious drugs.

During the visit, key decisions were also taken to address the operational requirements of the laboratory. It was decided that JKMSCL would provide five months' salary in advance to the laboratory staff to facilitate its priority functioning.

The Minister also directed for deployment of two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) to strengthen the security arrangements of the laboratory.

Later, Sakeena Itoo chaired a review meeting at Government Medical College (GMC), Kathua and took stock of the institution's functioning, healthcare delivery mechanisms and ongoing infrastructure development works.

Emphasising optimum utilisation of the available infrastructure and human resources, Sakeena Itoo called upon the authorities to make full use of the institution's existing capacities to provide quality healthcare services to the public. She stressed that referrals should be restricted to acute cases requiring specialised intervention, saying that GMC Kathua has good infrastructure and capabilities that need to be effectively utilised.

The Minister directed the Principal, GMC Kathua, to expedite the remaining infrastructure improvement works and ensure their timely completion. Regarding creation of requisite staff posts for the Homoeopathic College, she informed that the proposal was in its final stage.

Earlier, Principal GMC Kathua, Dr. Surinder Attri, presented a detailed overview of the institution's functioning, infrastructure and healthcare services.

Among those present during the visit were Managing Director, JKMSCL; Tariq Hussain Ganai, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, J&K; Khalid Jahangir, DC Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, Director, Health Services, Jammu; Poonam Sethi, Director FW, MCH&I Afsana Bano, State Drugs Controller, J&K; Rajesh Kumar, Principal, GMC Kathua; Dr Surinder Attri, Programme Officer, ICDS, Kathua; Mohammed Syed Khan and Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Raina.