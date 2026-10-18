Sakeena lays foundation stone for Govt Model HSS building at Banihal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17:Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Masood Itoo today laid the foundation stone for Government Model Higher Secondary School (Boys), Banihal building, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10.44 crore. The project is being executed by the Public Works (R&B) Department, Banihal Division.

The Minister was accompanied by MLA Banihal Sajad Shaheen, Director School Education Jammu Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director Health Services Jammu Dr Poonam Sethi, Joint Director Education Doda Mohammad Ashfaq, SDM Banihal Mohammad Naseeb Bajraan, Executive Engineers and other senior officers.

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Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, the Minister said the Government is committed to strengthen the educational infrastructure, expanding access to higher education and improving healthcare services, particularly in remote and rural areas.

Responding to developmental issues raised by the MLA, Sakeena Itoo assured that several initiatives will be taken in the education and health sectors in Banihal. She said the Government is taking necessary measures to fulfil the long-pending demand for a University Campus at Banihal to facilitate students of the hilly district, especially girls, in pursuing higher education closer to home.

The Minister announced 10 additional Smart Classrooms for the Banihal constituency, supplementing the existing network of 76 Smart Classrooms and 104 ICT Labs. Highlighting the scale of educational infrastructure development, she informed that 543 developmental works have been executed or taken up in the district, including 113 additional classrooms, 34 computer labs, 112 girls toilet units, 33 libraries, 18 science laboratories, 18 resource rooms and 58 solar power units.

On demands for Degree Colleges and a Nursing College in Banihal, the Minister assured that the request for development of Degree Colleges would be considered while establishment of a Nursing College would be pursued subject to availability and finalisation of suitable land.

On shortage of medical personnel in far-flung areas, she assured that priority will be given to remote health institutions and dispensaries while making postings from the newly cleared panel of 400 Medical Officers.

On the occasion, the Minister handed over appointment orders to 10 newly appointed Anganwadi Workers of Block Banihal.

Later, the Minister visited Community Health Centre Banihal and inspected the emergency unit, inpatient wards, dialysis centre and diagnostic facilities.

Interacting with the media persons, the Minister highlighted achievements of the Government in the last two years with focus on strengthening public education and healthcare institutions while addressing key developmental priorities.