Sakeena Itoo reviews progress on SSH OPD complex, GMC Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, JUNE 24: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today reviewed the progress on construction of OPD Complex of Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) Srinagar and Multi Facility Centre (MFC) of Government Medical College Srinagar as well as additional 50-bedded hospital building of SDH Pahalgam here at Civil Secretariat.

MLA Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani; Principal GMC Srinagar; Director Health Services Kashmir; Director Finance/Director Planning Health and Medical Education and other senior officers of health and medical education department were also present in the meeting.

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During the review meeting, the Minister took stock of the progress achieved on each project. She directed the concerned officers and executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and ensure completion of all pending civil works within the stipulated timelines.

Emphasizing accountability in execution of public projects, the Minister said that these initiatives are being undertaken with public funds and are aimed at improving the healthcare services for the people.

She asserted that any delay in completion of such projects adversely affects the public welfare and, therefore, must be avoided.

Reviewing the construction of the 50-bedded additional building at Pahalgam, the Minister directed the concerned authorities to finalize the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and commence the remaining works without delay.

She observed that Pahalgam is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir and also serves as the base camp for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. She stressed the need for a well-equipped healthcare facility in the area to cater to both residents, visitors as well as devotees.

The Minister set a target of March 2027 for completion of the hospital building and directed the concerned agencies to ensure that the facility is made fully functional and operational.

Earlier, Director Health Services Kashmir informed the meeting that the project involves an estimated cost of Rs 19.90 crore, out of which civil works worth Rs 12.40 crore have already been tendered.