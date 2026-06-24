Sakeena Itoo Reviews Progress On SSH OPD Complex, GMC Srinagar MFC, SDH Pahalgam’s Additional 50-Bedded Building

SRINAGAR, Jun 24: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today reviewed the progress on construction of OPD Complex of Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) Srinagar and Multi Facility Centre (MFC) of Government Medical College Srinagar as well as additional 50-bedded hospital building of SDH Pahalgam here at Civil Secretariat.

MLA Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani; Principal GMC Srinagar; Director Health Services Kashmir; Director Finance/Director Planning Health and Medical Education and other senior officers of health and medical education department were also present in the meeting.

During the review meeting, the Minister took stock of the progress achieved on each project. She directed the concerned officers and executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and ensure completion of all pending civil works within the stipulated timelines.

Advertisement

Emphasizing accountability in execution of public projects, the Minister said that these initiatives are being undertaken with public funds and are aimed at improving the healthcare services for the people. She asserted that any delay in completion of such projects adversely affects the public welfare and, therefore, must be avoided.

Reviewing the construction of the 50-bedded additional building at Pahalgam, the Minister directed the concerned authorities to finalize the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and commence the remaining works without delay. She observed that Pahalgam is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir and also serves as the base camp for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. She stressed the need for a well-equipped healthcare facility in the area to cater to both residents, visitors as well as devotees.

The Minister set a target of March 2027 for completion of the hospital building and directed the concerned agencies to ensure that the facility is made fully functional and operational.

Earlier, Director Health Services Kashmir informed the meeting that the project involves an estimated cost of Rs 19.90 crore, out of which civil works worth Rs 12.40 crore have already been tendered. He added that the hospital, once operational will provide a range of essential healthcare services and facilities to the people of the area.

While reviewing the Multi-Tasking Facility Centre (MFC) of GMC Srinagar, the Minister directed that all civil works be completed by the end of July 2026. She also instructed the concerned officers to pursue necessary approvals from the Government of India for installation of additional facilities and infrastructure required for the centre.

Reviewing the progress of works related to the Super Speciality Hospital and other healthcare infrastructure projects, the Minister reiterated that delays in the healthcare sector are unacceptable and called for close monitoring of all ongoing projects.

She directed the Health Department to maintain regular oversight of project implementation. She asked for ensuring that infrastructure is developed strictly in accordance with healthcare requirements and approved standards. She also stressed the need for proper planning, coordination and adherence to guidelines in the execution of all health sector projects to ensure timely completion and optimal utilization of resources.