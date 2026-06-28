Sakeena Itoo Launches Pulse Polio Immunization Drive From District Hospital Kulgam

KULGAM, Jun 28: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today launched the Pulse Polio Immunization drive from the District Hospital Kulgam by administering polio drops to a newborn baby.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Shahzad Alam, Director Family welfare J&K, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent and other officers were also present.

The Minister emphasized that immunization is one of the most effective measures to protect the children from preventable diseases and ensure a healthy future for the younger generation. She urged the parents and caregivers to bring all children in the 0-5 years age group to the nearest vaccination centres and ensure that no child is left out of the immunization campaign. She stressed that achieving and sustaining a polio-free status requires active community participation and collective responsibility.

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Sakeena Itoo also commended the healthcare professionals and frontline workers for their unwavering commitment to child health. She called for intensified awareness efforts to make the Pulse Polio programme a complete success.

The Health Minister expressed confidence that with sustained public cooperation and dedicated efforts of the health department, the objective of reaching every eligible child can be successfully achieved.