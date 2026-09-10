Sakeena Itoo inaugurates upgraded SR Gunj Hospital in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo today inaugurated the upgraded SR Gunj Hospital in the historic Shahr-e-Khaas area of downtown Srinagar.

The century-old hospital, which caters to residents of the densely populated old city, has undergone extensive renovation and modernisation. The upgraded facility is expected to strengthen healthcare services for people living in Khanyar and adjoining areas.

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JKNC General Secretary and MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar and MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar, besides senior officials and local residents, were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sakeena Itoo said the Government was committed to strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and ensuring quality medical services for people, particularly in the densely populated areas of Srinagar.

Ali Mohammad Sagar said the upgradation of the hospital was a long-pending demand of residents of Khanyar and surrounding areas.

He thanked the Minister for supporting the project and said the upgraded facility would help reduce the healthcare burden on local residents.

Salman Ali Sagar also welcomed the inauguration and said the improved healthcare infrastructure would benefit thousands of families in downtown Srinagar.