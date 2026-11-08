Sakeena Itoo holds Public Darbar at Asthal, listens to public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Nov 7: Minister for Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo, today visited Asthal village of Kulgam district and held a Public Darbar to interact with people and take stock of their developmental demands and grievances.

During the interaction, people from the area projected various issues and developmental demands before the Minister. She gave a patient hearing to the public and assured that all genuine demands would be addressed in a phased and time-bound manner.

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On the occasion, the Minister laid the foundation stone of a flood protection work at Asthal, being executed under NABARD at an estimated cost of Rs 834.44 lakh by the Flood Control Division Anantnag through Flood Control Sub-Division DH Pora. The project aims to safeguard the area against flood threats and protect agricultural land and public infrastructure.

Sakeena Itoo also laid the foundation stone of a flood protection work at village Reshipora under UT Capex, at an estimated cost of Rs 75.27 lakh. The work is being executed by the Flood Control Division Anantnag through Flood Control Sub-Division DH Pora.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister reiterated the Government's commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, towards ensuring inclusive and equitable development. She said that public outreach programmes and direct interaction with people are vital for responsive and accountable governance.

The Minister directed the concerned departments to work in close coordination and ensure timely completion of developmental works. She assured the public that their welfare and developmental needs would continue to remain a priority.

On the occasion, the Minister also disbursed cheques amounting to Rs 55 lakh among 10 beneficiaries under Mission YUVA to support the establishment of various business units.

The Minister was accompanied by ACD Bilal Ahmad Kamgar, CEO Fayaz Ahmad Mir, CMO Dr Showkat Hussain Parry, Tehsildar Pahloo, DYYSO, ALC, BDO and other concerned officers.