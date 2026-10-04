Sakeena inaugurates social welfare facilities in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Oct 3: Minister for Social Welfare, Education, Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, today visited Nanil in Anantnag and inaugurated four newly constructed buildings of the Social Welfare Department dedicated to an Old Age Home and PALAASH and PAREESHA facilities.

On the occasion, Director Social Welfare Mohammad Akbar Khan briefed the Minister about the infrastructure created at the site. He informed that the four buildings have been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 11.27 crore. He further informed that an additional Rs 1.10 crore has been kept available for development of allied infrastructure, including roads, parks and other essential facilities for PALAASH and Old Age Home.

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Addressing the gathering, Sakeena Itoo said that the Government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of people, particularly those facing social and economic vulnerabilities. She emphasised the need to strengthen the basic infrastructure and welfare services at the grassroots level so that the benefits of government initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

The Minister highlighted various developmental and welfare works undertaken for benefit of the people of Anantnag district. She said that the newly inaugurated facilities are aimed at providing care, shelter and support to vulnerable sections of society.

Explaining the purpose of the facilities, Sakeena Itoo said that PALAASH is intended to provide care and support to orphaned children who have lost their parents and have no adequate source of livelihood while the Old Age Home is meant for destitute elderly persons who do not have a home or family support.

She said that the Social Welfare Department has an important role in extending support and protection to the people facing social insecurity, physical disabilities and other vulnerabilities. She stressed that such institutions should provide not only shelter but also a safe, dignified and supportive environment for their residents.

Earlier, MLA Anantnag East Reyaz Ahmad Khan highlighted the developmental scenario of the constituency and projected various demands before the Minister. These included upgradation of the Nursing College at Aukura, widening of the Aukura-Aung road, establishment of a science laboratory at HSS Nanil, provision of smart classrooms, and strengthening of infrastructure and deployment of adequate medical and paramedical staff at the Nanil hospital building.

The Minister assured that the issues concerning the respective departments would be examined for appropriate action.