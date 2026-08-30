Sakeena inaugurates advanced services at Imam Hussain Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Minister for Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo, today inaugurated the Department of Radiology, including CT Scan, along with the Division of Non-Invasive Cardiology and Medical Oncology at Imam Hussain Multispecialty Hospital, Hamdania Colony, Bemina, Srinagar.

The newly operationalised services mark a significant step towards expanding access to specialised and affordable healthcare facilities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those belonging to economically weaker sections.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appreciated the Imam Hussain Hospital Foundation for its sustained contribution to the healthcare sector and for providing medical services on a no-profit, no-loss basis.

The hospital, which has been functioning since 1990, has progressively expanded from its initial healthcare initiatives, including a Blood Bank, into a multispecialty healthcare institution offering a range of specialised medical and surgical services.

The Minister said that strengthening diagnostic and specialised treatment facilities closer to the people is essential for ensuring timely intervention and reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for advanced healthcare.

The hospital authorities informed that during 2025-26, the institution provided OPD services to approximately 20,000 patients. Around 700 surgical procedures, including major oncology surgeries, were also performed during the last 14 months.

The hospital further conducted approximately 2,500 dialysis sessions, while around 500 dialysis sessions were provided free of cost to patients before the hospital was linked with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

The hospital is presently providing services through multiple speciality departments at affordable and subsidised rates, with particular focus on patients from economically weaker sections. A number of surgical procedures have also been undertaken free of cost for underprivileged patients.

The Minister underscored the importance of partnerships between the public and non-profit healthcare sectors in strengthening the overall health ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir. She said that the availability of modern diagnostic, cardiac and oncology services under one roof would provide greater convenience and timely care to patients.