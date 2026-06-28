Sakeena holds public darbar at Sailkhanen

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, June 27: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today visited Sailkhanen village in Kulgam district and held a public darbar to directly engage with the people and listen to their grievances and developmental aspirations.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the Omar Abdullah-led Government is committed to people-centric governance and is making concerted efforts to fulfil the developmental aspirations of the people and ensure improved services at their doorsteps. She said that several projects of public importance have been initiated in recent months and healthcare facilities have been upgraded across Jammu and Kashmir, with particular focus on rural and far-flung areas.

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The Minister also highlighted various welfare schemes aimed at different sections of society, especially women. She urged the youth to avail benefits of skill development initiatives. She stressed the importance of community participation in ensuring accountability and accelerating development.

During the public darbar, the locals projected several demands, including inclusion of the area on the tourism map, augmentation of drinking water supply and early completion of the Panchayat Ghar.

Responding to the demands, the Minister directed the concerned authorities to identify suitable land for a playfield. She dedicated an ambulance for patient care at the local hospital, considering the area's far-flung nature. She assured the public that all other genuine demands would be taken up and addressed in a phased and time-bound manner.