Sakeena conducts surprise inspection of GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Minister for Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo today conducted surprise inspection of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to take first-hand assessment of the healthcare facilities, patient care arrangements and overall functioning of the premier healthcare institution.

During the inspection, the Minister visited various sections of the hospital, particularly the Emergency wing, and took stock of the availability of medical facilities, functioning of essential services, patient management arrangements and the overall cleanliness and sanitation measures.

Advertisement

She also interacted with the patients and their attendants, and took first hand appraisal from them about the services being provided at this health facility.

Emphasising on the critical importance of an efficient and responsive Emergency healthcare system, the Minister directed the hospital administration to further strengthen emergency facilities, ensure round-the-clock availability of essential medical services and maintain adequate deployment of doctors, paramedical staff and other supporting personnel.

She stressed that Emergency services constitute the most crucial component of any healthcare institution and must function with utmost efficiency, promptness and sensitivity, particularly in cases requiring immediate medical intervention.

The Minister also underscored the importance of effectively utilising the Golden Hour in emergency and trauma cases, calling for a coordinated mechanism to ensure prompt assessment, diagnosis and initiation of treatment.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Minister also held a meeting with the Administration of the GMC Jammu.

During the meeting, the Minister called for sustained and visible improvements in cleanliness and sanitation across all hospital areas, including wards, corridors, washrooms, waiting areas and the Emergency section. She stressed that maintaining a hygienic hospital environment is fundamental to patient safety, infection prevention and quality healthcare delivery.

During her interaction with doctors, medical staff and hospital administrators, Sakeena Itoo stressed that GMC Jammu, being one of the major tertiary healthcare institutions of the region, carries a significant responsibility in providing accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to people.

The Minister also stressed the need for optimal utilisation of available infrastructure, equipment and human resources, ensuring that facilities created for public welfare are put to maximum use for the benefit of patients.

She impressed upon the hospital administration to maintain close supervision of patient care services and take timely corrective measures wherever deficiencies are noticed.

"The people come to government hospitals with immense trust and expectations. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this trust is upheld through quality treatment, timely services, proper facilities and a compassionate approach. Every patient deserves dignity, attention and the best possible care", she maintained.