Sakeena conducts surprise inspection of GMC Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Nov 9: Minister for Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo today evening conducted surprise inspection of Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag to take first-hand stock of healthcare facilities, patient-care arrangements and the overall functioning of the institution.

During the inspection, the Minister visited various sections and departments of the hospital and took detailed feedback from doctors, paramedical staff and other officials regarding the availability of medical facilities, diagnostic services, essential medicines and the delivery of healthcare services.

Advertisement

She also interacted with patients and their attendants to ascertain the quality of treatment being provided to them and listened to their concerns and grievances.

Emphasising that patient welfare must remain the foremost priority of every healthcare institution, Sakeena Itoo said that hospitals are meant to serve people with compassion, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

She stressed upon the hospital administration to ensure that all available facilities are optimally utilised and that no patient is made to suffer due to avoidable administrative delays or lack of coordination.

The Minister also underscored the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and sanitation across hospital premises, ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and strengthening emergency response mechanisms.

The Minister directed the hospital administration to remain responsive to the needs of patients and their attendants and ensure that grievances brought to their notice are addressed promptly.

Reiterating the Government's commitment to strengthening the healthcare delivery system across Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said that special attention is being accorded to upgrading medical infrastructure, improving institutional capacities and enhancing the quality of healthcare services, particularly in public medical institutions serving far-flung and rural areas.