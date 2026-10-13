Sakeena chairs JKWDC Board meeting; calls for efficiency, transparency to empower women entrepreneurs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Minister for Social Welfare, Education, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, chaired the 31st meeting of Board of Directors of the Jammu & Kashmir Women’s Development Corporation (JKWDC) Limited at SKICC, today.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Social Welfare Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray; Managing Director JKWDC, Purnima Mittal; representatives of Planning & Finance Departments, J&K and Apex Corporations from New Delhi.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the Board deliberated upon various important administrative, financial and policy matters concerning the functioning of the Corporation and took several key decisions.

Speaking during the meeting, the Minister emphasised the need for the Corporation to function with greater efficiency, transparency and responsiveness. She advocated a focused approach towards ensuring that the intended benefits of welfare and development schemes reach the eligible Women beneficiaries in a timely manner.

Sakeena Itoo called for strengthening the institutional mechanisms, streamlining procedures and improving coordination among the concerned stakeholders to facilitate easier access to financial assistance, self-employment opportunities and other support measures for the Women entrepreneurs.

"Welfare interventions should translate into tangible improvements in the socio-economic conditions of beneficiaries, particularly through initiatives that encourage entrepreneurship, sustainable livelihoods and economic self-reliance", maintained the Minister.

The Minister directed the Corporation to maintain close engagement with the beneficiaries and community representatives, identify emerging requirements and take necessary measures to address genuine concerns within the prescribed framework.

During the meeting, the Board directed the Corporation to intensify and expedite the recovery of outstanding loans, particularly long-pending dues and adopt all permissible measures for effective follow-up and timely recovery. She enquired about the establishment of an online system for recovery and disbursement of various schemes.

The Board further approved the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2026-27, covering the revenue and capital requirements of the Corporation and providing for effective implementation of its developmental and welfare-oriented programmes. Also, financial statements for the year 2024-25 were approved by the Board which shall be sent for Audit.

The Board emphasized the need for greater financial discipline, improved recovery of outstanding loans, timely implementation of approved programmes and effective delivery of benefits to eligible Women entrepreneurs.