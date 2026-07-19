Sakeena chairs district level farmers’ awareness programme at Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, July 18: Minister for Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo, today presided over a district level farmers' awareness programme organised by the Department of Horticulture, Kulgam, under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme "Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture" (CSS-MIDH) at DK Marg in D.H. Pora.

The programme was organised to create awareness among the orchardists and farmers about modern horticultural practices, scientific interventions and various government schemes aimed at enhancing the farmers' productivity and income.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stressed the need to provide farmers with proper technical guidance and continued institutional support to enhance productivity and improve livelihoods.

The Minister also inspected an exhibition comprising stalls established by the Department of Horticulture and various allied departments. The stalls showcased departmental schemes, technological interventions and services available to the farmers while technical experts provided on-the-spot guidance and addressed field-level queries.

The participants were also briefed about the flagship schemes being implemented by the Department of Horticulture for the benefit of orchardists.

During the technical session, the experts from SKUAST-Kashmir apprised the participants of the University's research and extension initiatives for the farming community. They delivered an informative lecture on integrated insect pest management, emphasising scientific, eco-friendly and sustainable approaches for effective pest control in fruit crops.

The Department of Horticulture displayed a wide range of locally grown and exotic fruits, quality planting material and different fruit varieties, highlighting Kulgam's rich horticultural potential.

An innovative Horticulture Help Desk was also established to provide technical guidance, grievance redressal and information on departmental schemes.

On the occasion, publication, "Building a Greener, Prosperous Kulgam," documenting the achievements made under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) during the last three years was released.

The Minister also listened to various public issues and demands raised by the people and assured them of appropriate redress.

Later, the Minister laid foundation stone for the Horticulture Development Office Complex and an additional classroom at Government Middle School Kounsarbal and Babapora.