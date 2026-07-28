Sakeena announces Rs 529 lakh new Academic-cum-Library Block for GDC Women Zakura

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today announced the construction of Academic Block with Library at GDC (Women) Zakura" at an approximate cost of Rs. 529.02 lakhs.

The Minister made this announcement during her visit to Government Degree College (GDC) Women Zakura here today.

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The Minister was accompanied by MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar; Director Colleges, Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir and other senior officers of Higher Education Department and other line departments during the visit.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the academic and infrastructural requirements of the college and held detailed discussions with the college administration regarding its future developmental needs. She said that the newly sanctioned Academic-cum-Library Block would significantly augment the institution's infrastructure, provide improved learning facilities and cater to the growing academic requirements of students.

Interacting with students from various departments, Sakeena Itoo encouraged them to pursue academic excellence with dedication and discipline. She urged them to embrace innovation, strengthen their skills and contribute meaningfully towards the progress of society and the nation. The Minister also listened to the students' aspirations and suggestions, assuring them that the Government remains committed to creating a conducive environment for quality higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reiterated that the Omar Abdullah-led Government is focused on upgrading educational infrastructure and ensuring that higher educational institutions are equipped with modern facilities to meet contemporary academic standards. She said that investment in education is an investment in the future and remains among the Government's highest priorities.

MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar appreciated the efforts of the college administration in promoting quality education and expressed confidence that the new Academic-cum-Library Block would further strengthen the institution's academic ecosystem.

Director Colleges, Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, also highlighted the importance of continuously improving educational infrastructure and assured all possible support for the overall development of the college.

Principal of the college, along with the faculty and staff, expressed gratitude to the Minister for sanctioning the new Academic-cum-Library Block and for her continued support towards the growth of higher education. They said the new facility would greatly enhance the teaching-learning environment and benefit generations of students.