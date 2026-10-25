Sajjan Singh Yadav to be new Chief Secretary of J&K

1995-batch AGMUT cadre officer to replace Dulloo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: Senior IAS officer Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch AGMUT cadre officer, is set to replace Atal Dulloo as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Dulloo, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed to the post with effect from December 1, 2023. He is scheduled to superannuate on October 31, paving the way for the change in the top administrative position in the Union Territory.

"With the approval of the competent authority, Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav is hereby transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, w.e.f. from 01.11.2026 or from the date of joining, whichever is later," the MHA order said.

Yadav's appointment will see him supersede at least five IAS officers for the top administrative post in Jammu and Kashmir. He is currently serving as additional chief secretary in the Delhi Government.

Over the course of his administrative career, he has held several key positions in the Central Government and various Union Territories, gaining experience in public administration, financial management, governance and public service delivery.

At the Centre, Yadav has served as special secretary in the Ministry of Finance and joint secretary in the Department of Expenditure.

He also served as joint secretary and mission director of POSHAN Abhiyaan under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. His other assignments include advisor to the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, commissioner of VAT, chief executive officer of the Delhi Jal Board, commissioner of Food and Supplies in the Delhi Government, and commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Yadav has a diverse academic background, with a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a Master of Public Affairs from the Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

He also holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry degree from Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

His contributions to governance and public administration have been recognised with the National Award for e-Governance 2017â€“18 for outstanding performance in citizen-centric service delivery. He has also received the President of India's Medal for outstanding work in India's Census Operations.

Besides his administrative responsibilities, Yadav is an author and public policy commentator. His books include Scaling Mount UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Young IAS Officers, published in English by Penguin and in Hindi and Marathi by Manjul Publications, and India's Vaccine Growth Story: From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri, which has been translated into 15 Indian languages.

He has also contributed articles to peer-reviewed national and international journals and leading newspapers.