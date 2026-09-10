Sajid Dar joins FIFA coach educator panel

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: Jammu and Kashmir football has achieved a significant milestone with Sajid Yousuf Dar joining the elite panel of FIFA coach educator developers, becoming the first coach Educator Developer from North India to deliver on the FIFA Coach Education platform.

Dar is among four AIFF Coach Educator Experts entrusted with developing and mentoring the next generation of coach educators under the FIFA Coach Educator Development Pathway Project. The four experts have contributed to developing 16 Coach Educators from across India.

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The final module of the four-day programme, organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), concluded in Bengaluru. The programme was led by Sajid Dar, Shakti Chauhan, Shekhar Kerkar and Parthasarathi Thulasi. FIFA Expert Oscar Gonsalves supported the participants during the assessment process, while AIFF Head of Coach Development Vivek Nagul also attended the programme.