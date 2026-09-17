Sajad Lone Slams Assembly’s “Silence” On 1987 Poll “Rigging” Resolution

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Peoples Conference president and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday slammed the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Secretariat over silence on his resolution seeking a probe into the rigging of the 1987 Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Lone questioned the silence on the resolution. “The Assembly cannot act like a post office that sends convenient letters but hides the inconvenient ones. It cannot behave like a pro‑government courier agency. It is the custodian of the rights of all MLAs and of the trust reposed in us by the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he stated.

Citing Rule 179 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Lone pointed out that the Assembly Secretariat is legally bound to intimate members whether their resolutions have been admitted, disallowed, or admitted as amended by the Speaker. “The word used in the Rule is ‘shall,’ which makes it mandatory. Denial of information is a breach of the Rules,” he added.

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The legislator further said that he has written to the Assembly Secretariat, demanding clarity on the status of his resolution concerning the 1987 elections. (KNO)