Sajad Lone Raises Questions Over Powers, Privileges Of Elected Representatives In J&K Assembly

SRINAGAR, Sep 24: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone on Thursday raised concerns in the Legislative Assembly over the powers and privileges of elected representatives in the union Territory,

Opening with a direct question to the Speaker, Lone sought clarity on the constitutional standing of MLAs under the union Territory framework.

"Now today we are MLAs of a UT. My question is for you, sir, and no one else. What are our rights Do we have any privilege " he asked.

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At the heart of his grievance was the overt diversion of constituency development funds and the bypassing of elected MLAs in favour of ministers belonging to the ruling party. "If I, as an MLA, the representative of Handwara Assembly, give a list stating that these works need to be done, is that privilege mine or the minister's " he asked, demanding clarity from the Speaker.

Lone warned that opposition MLAs were fully capable of taking the matter to the Prime Minister and the union Home Minister, questioning whether public funds allocated to J&K were intended for the people or for the benefit of a particular political party.

He also pointed out that opposition members from Kashmir had deliberately exercised restraint in their public conduct, conscious that their statements could potentially be used against the broader demand for restoration of statehood.

"We are sitting quietly so that the things we say aren't used against us somewhere," he said.

Invoking the Assembly's seven-decade history, Lone made an impassioned appeal to the Speaker to safeguard the dignity and sanctity of the institution. Referring to veteran legislators of earlier eras, he argued that no ministerial appointment, including what he pointedly described as an "accidental" one, could supersede the authority and dignity vested in the House and its elected members.

"For God's sake, tell these accidental ministers the truth. This money doesn't belong to them. It flows from the government. The people who stood in elections, who swore by an Act and a Constitution, hold that authority. Not these ministers," Lone said, while making it clear that opposition members would not accept being sidelined. "If they think they will walk over us, the question doesn't arise," he asserted.

Lone concluded by putting the Speaker on notice over the consequences of any alleged breach of privilege, asking what institutional remedy remained available to elected members.

"Apart from that there are only two things. We go to the streets, or we go to the Centre, write to the LG, which we don't do. Our sanctity is here," he said.