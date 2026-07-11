Saiyam becomes first J&K Under-13 player selected by PSPB

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: In a significant achievement for Jammu & Kashmir, young table tennis player Saiyam Nischal has created history by becoming the first player from the Union Territory to be selected by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in the Under-13 category.

The prestigious selection recognises Saiyam's consistent hard work, dedication and outstanding performances at the State and National levels. His inclusion in PSPB, one of India's leading sports promotion organisations, marks a major milestone for the sporting community of Jammu & Kashmir.

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Saiyam recently delivered a remarkable performance at the 1st UTT J&K UT Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2026, where he won four Gold Medals in the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 Boys' categories. He also reached the Men's Quarterfinals, competing strongly against senior players.

Having represented Jammu & Kashmir at various National Championships, Saiyam has consistently featured among the country's top young table tennis talents. Following his selection, he will undergo advanced training under PSPB and get an opportunity to train with some of India's finest coaches and players while continuing his education.

Saiyam's father, Naveen Nischal, expressed gratitude to coaches, mentors, teachers, the Table Tennis Association and well-wishers for their support throughout his journey. He said the achievement belongs to the entire sporting fraternity of Jammu & Kashmir.