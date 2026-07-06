Saint Kabir showed path of peace, equality, social justice: Mula Ram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Former Minister and chairman of the All J&K Satguru Kabir Sabha, Mula Ram, attended the 628th Prakash Utsav of Saint Guru Kabir Das at Kabir Temple, Janipur, where hundreds of devotees from different parts of Jammu gathered to pay homage to the great saint, poet and social reformer.

The religious event was marked by devotional bhajans, satsang, recitation of Kabir Vani and prayers, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

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Addressing the gathering, Mula Ram said that Kabir's teachings continue to inspire humanity by promoting truth, equality, compassion and communal harmony. He said that Kabir devoted his life to eradicating social discrimination and spreading the message of universal brotherhood, urging people to rise above barriers of caste, religion and social status.

He stressed that the philosophy of Sant Kabir remains highly relevant in the present times when society needs peace, tolerance and mutual respect. Mula Ram called upon the younger generation to study and follow Kabir's teachings, stating that these values can help build a stronger, more united and progressive nation.

Earlier, special prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and the well-being of humanity. Devotional hymns and Kabir bhajans were presented by religious singers, while scholars highlighted the life, teachings and contributions of Saint Kabir towards social reform and spiritual awakening. The devotees also participated in collective prayers and paid floral tributes to the saint.

A large number of devotees, members of the All J&K Satguru Kabir Sabha, social activists, community leaders and local residents attended the celebrations.

Others who addressed the Prakash Utsav celebrations of Guru Kabir Dass include Joginder Lal Bhagat (president, J&K Sad Guru Kabir Sabha), Guldev Raj Bhagat (Retired IAS), Girdhari Lal Bhagat, Kamal Dass (president, Janipur Kabir Sabha), Janak Raj (general secretary), Vinay, Mangal Dass, Manohar Lal, Tilak Raj and Surinder Kumar Bhagat.