Saint community protests against Pappu Yadav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: To lodge their resentment against the demonstration allegedly carried out by MP Pappu Yadav outside the Parliament premises while wearing saffron (Bhagwa) attire, which they described as a misuse of symbols associated with Sanatan Dharma, members of saint community staged a protest here today

The protest was held at the premises of the temple of Shri Krishna Giri Ji Maharaj at Gummat and witnessed the participation of saints from the Juna Akhara, representatives of various religious and social organizations, and a large number of devotees.

Advertisement

Addressing the media during the protest, the saints stated that using Hindu deities, Sanatan traditions, saffron attire and the image of saints for political purposes is highly condemnable.

They said that the demonstration carried out outside Parliament while wearing Bhagwa robes had deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of followers of Sanatan Dharma and the saint community.

The saint community strongly condemned the alleged act of Pappu Yadav, stating that no political leader has the right to mock or misuse Sanatan Dharma, saffron attire, or the dignity of saints for political purposes.

They demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and called upon the authorities to take the strictest legal action in accordance with the law.

Among others who were present included Shri Shri 1008 Mahant Mohan Giri Ji Maharaj (Shani Temple, Hiranagar), Mahant Datt Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Jasmer Jangam Ji Maharaj, Baba Khandeshwari Giri Ji Maharaj, Rameshwar Giri Ji Maharaj (Samba), along with several other saints and seers associated with the Juna Akhara. Members of Movement Kalki also participated in the protest and expressed solidarity with the saint community.

The protest concluded with all saints, social organizations, and devotees reaffirming their commitment to protecting the dignity of Sanatan Dharma, the honour of saints and the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

They also appealed to all political parties to respect religious symbols and refrain from using them for political purposes.